Police hunt wanted man with neck tattoo who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are searching for a wanted man who absconded from a jail in Aylesbury Vale yesterday (23 June).

Last night, Thames Valley Police launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Darren Burdfield. He has absconded from HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood.

Thames Valley Police describes the inmate as around five foot nine inches tall, and of slim build. He has a tribal tattoo on his neck and right arm as well as Chinese writing on his left arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burdfield was last sighted wearing a tight, white T-shirt and blue jeans, the police force adds. According to police intelligence he is known to frequent Worthing in Sussex.

Darren Burdfield is wanted by the police