Police hunt wanted man with neck tattoo who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last night, Thames Valley Police launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Darren Burdfield. He has absconded from HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood.
Thames Valley Police describes the inmate as around five foot nine inches tall, and of slim build. He has a tribal tattoo on his neck and right arm as well as Chinese writing on his left arm.
Burdfield was last sighted wearing a tight, white T-shirt and blue jeans, the police force adds. According to police intelligence he is known to frequent Worthing in Sussex.
A police force spokesperson said: “If you see Burdfield, do not approach him and call 999 instead. If you know where he is or may have seen him, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240295077.”