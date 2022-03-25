Hertfordshire Constabulary launched an appeal to find the whereabouts of Christopher Malcolm, this morning (25 March).

The 39-year-old is wanted for a series of domestic abuse offences including stalking and harassment.

Officers last known address for the Hertfordshire man, who is in his late 30s, was in Hemel Hempstead.

Christopher Malcolm is a wanted man

He is known to frequent the Tring area of Dacorum.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Christopher, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/22312/22.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”