News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Police hunt wanted man who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison last seen in Milton Keynes

“If you see him, do not approach him”
By James Lowson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read

Police are searching for a man who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale prison who was last spotted in Milton Keynes.

This afternoon (27 July) Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to help find Michael Wright who is wanted at HMP Springhill.

He escaped legal surveillance on Saturday (22 July).

Michael Wright is a wanted manMichael Wright is a wanted man
Michael Wright is a wanted man
Most Popular

Wright is 39, five feet 11 inches tall, of slim build and has dark brown hair.

He was spotted in Central Milton Keynes on Saturday and has links to the Watford area.

Read More
As BBC's Sixth Commandment gets rave reviews, police publish real-life video abo...

Police Staff Investigator Claire Busby said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Wright.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230326191.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”