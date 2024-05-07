Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are searching for a wanted prisoner who absconded from a jail in Aylesbury Vale.

This afternoon (7 May), Thames Valley Police has revealed it is hunting Sean Downes. He is a 34-year-old prisoner, who absconded from HMP Springhill in Edgcott at around 8.15am on Sunday (5 May).

While the force is asking for the public’s help locating the wanted man residents are warned not to approach him.

He has been described as a a white man, who is around five feet and eight inches tall, and of a skinny build with short brown hair and a beard.

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed he was wearing tracksuit bottoms, a top, a black beanie hat and white trainers when last sighted.

He is known to frequent the Bedfordshire area, the police force adds.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Dominique Muldoon, said: “We are appealing to the public for any information around Downes’ whereabouts, or anyone who may see him to get in touch.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him if they see him but call 999 immediately quoting reference 43240207664.

“Or if you have information as to where he might be or have previously seen him please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting 43240207664.