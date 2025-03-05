Police hunt wanted man who absconded from Aylesbury Vale jail

Leo Smith is wanted by the police

Police officers are searching for a wanted man who should be in a prison facility in Aylesbury Vale.

Today, the police force has issued an appeal to find Leo Smith who has absconded from Spring Hill in Edgcott.

He is 21 years old, and Thames Valley Police has confirmed he absconded from the prison between 2.18pm and 6pm yesterday.

Smith is five foot six inches tall, of a medium build, with short brown curly hair and a dark brown moustache. Thames Valley Police adds that he was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit top and bottoms.

The police force has also confirmed that Smith has links to Liverpool and Plymouth.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod said: “If you see Leo Smith, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250107324.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”