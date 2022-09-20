Police hunt wanted man who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale prison

Thames Valley Police has launched a search appeal to find McKeown, he is described as five foot eight inches tall, of medium build, and has tattoos on his arms and left hand.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace McKeown.“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220414900.“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”