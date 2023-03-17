Police hunt wanted man from Aylesbury on recall to prison
Police warn, you should not approach him
By James Lowson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:55 GMT
Thames Valley Police officers are on the hunt for a man from Aylesbury due to go back to prison.
Esa Parsons, 30, of Blackwater Drive, is wanted on recall to prison.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for your help to find a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230104129. If you see him, call 999 and do not approach.”