News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
2 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
7 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
7 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
9 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
9 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Police hunt wanted man from Aylesbury on recall to prison

Police warn, you should not approach him

By James Lowson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:55 GMT

Thames Valley Police officers are on the hunt for a man from Aylesbury due to go back to prison.

Esa Parsons, 30, of Blackwater Drive, is wanted on recall to prison.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for your help to find a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Esa Parsons
Esa Parsons
Esa Parsons
Most Popular

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230104129. If you see him, call 999 and do not approach.”