Police hunt wanted man accused of conning vulnerable Wendover residents out of money

Thames Valley Police is searching for a man accused of conning vulnerable residents for money in the Wendover area.

This afternoon (24 January), the police force has released an appeal to help find Jeevakaran Ramanathan, 44. He is accused of committing fraud by false representation between 28 November 2020 and 28 April 2022.

He is described by the police as a Sri Lankan man, who is approximately five feet and seven inches tall, of medium build and has short dark hair and a beard.

Jeevakaran Ramanathan

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Robert Havelock, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: “Ramanathan is wanted on warrant in connection with a series of fraud offences where the finances and bank accounts of vulnerable people were targeted.

“We are asking for the public’s support in locating this individual.

“If you see Ramanathan, do not approach him and call 999 instead. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 101 or make a report on our website quoting reference number 43230466684.