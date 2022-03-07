Police hunt wanted Aylesbury man up on robbery and domestic abuse charges

Police are searching for a wanted man from Aylesbury who failed to appear in court facing multiple offences.

Today (7 March), Thames Valley Police has released an appeal asking for help finding an Aylesbury man facing charges including: robbery, assault and domestic abuse.

Ben Aldred, 29, was due in at Aylesbury Crown Court on 15 February this year on a robbery charge.

Ben Aldred is a wanted man

Police say he is also wanted for a number of other offences, relating to domestic violence and assaulting a police officer.

Thames Valley Police state he is known to frequent Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard and Kent.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Siobhan Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information as to the current whereabouts of Aldred.

“If you see him please do not approach him, but instead call 999 quoting reference number 43220070120.

“If you have any other information which could help us locate him, please call 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.