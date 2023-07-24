Police are searching for two people who broke into a home in Chinnor last week.

On Thursday (20 July) at around 12.15pm two people entered an address on Thame Road, but did not steal anything.

They were seen leaving the property on foot in the direction of Chinnor.

Police want to hear from people who may have been in the area at the time

Thames Valley Police states the first person is described as slim to average build and wearing light coloured trousers, a dark coloured top and black shoes.

An accomplice is described as white, with a slim to average build, and wearing dark coloured trousers and shoes and a blueish coloured top.

Investigating officer PC Stacey Bateman said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“I’d also ask anyone walking around the area at the time who may have seen two individuals matching the descriptions running/walking down Thame Road in Chinnor to also come forward.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43230322696.

“Alternatively, you can report information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

