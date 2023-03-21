News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
25 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
31 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
4 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Police hunt three men after attempted break-in in Aylesbury Vale village

They were scared off before they could enter the property

By James Lowson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:56 GMT- 1 min read

Three males were spotted trying to break into a property in an Aylesbury Vale village.

This morning (21 March) Thames Valley Police has announced it is searching for three men who tried to enter a home in Aston Abbotts.

Between 12 and 1pm on Sunday (19 March) on Wingrave Road, three males tried to break into a house on the Bucks estate. Before they could gain access, the males were scared off. They left the scene in a grey Audi A3.

Police are searching for three offenders
Police are searching for three offenders
Police are searching for three offenders
Most Popular

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If anyone has any information or CCTV in relation to this please call 101 and quote the reference 43230122217.”