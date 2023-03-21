Police hunt three men after attempted break-in in Aylesbury Vale village

Three males were spotted trying to break into a property in an Aylesbury Vale village.

This morning (21 March) Thames Valley Police has announced it is searching for three men who tried to enter a home in Aston Abbotts.

Between 12 and 1pm on Sunday (19 March) on Wingrave Road, three males tried to break into a house on the Bucks estate. Before they could gain access, the males were scared off. They left the scene in a grey Audi A3.

Police are searching for three offenders