Police hunt three convicts wanted on recall to prison in Aylesbury Vale

Three men are wanted on recall to a prison located in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Today, Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to locate three wanted men who absconded from HMP Springhill.

Jason MacDonagh, 34, Daniel Harty, 34 and Barney Casey, 24, all absconded from the prison near Grendon Underwood at around 6pm on Monday.

Thames Valley Police has released descriptions of the three wanted men who the public is warned not to approach.

MacDonagh is a white man, who is around five foot nine inches tall, of medium build and has ginger hair. He has facial hair and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a white vest.

Casey is a white man, also standing at around five foot nine, of small build and has black hair. He has slight facial hair and a moustache and goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Harty is a white man, who is around five foot nine inches tall, of slim build with black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey joggers.

Thames Valley Police adds that they are known to frequent Bristol, West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds, Bradford, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Police staff investigator, Claire Busby said: “We are appealing to the public for any information around MacDonagh, Casey and Harty’s whereabouts, or anyone who may see them to get in touch.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach them if [they see them], but call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where they may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43250312586.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”