Police hunt teenagers suspected of motorbike stealing spree in Aylesbury area

By James Lowson
Published 15th Aug 2025, 12:07 BST
A series of thefts have been reported in the areaplaceholder image
A series of thefts have been reported in the area
A number of motorbike thefts have been reported within the Aylesbury area and police officers believe the incidents may be linked.

Thames Valley Police announced this morning that a series of thefts have taken place in the Aylesbury area between July 7 and August 13.

Most Popular

Motorbikes have been taken in Aylesbury town centre, Wingrave, Haddenham, and Stoke Mandeville.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed that the bikes were taken by teenage males, dressed in dark clothing, with dark face coverings and wearing black full-face crash helmets.

Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal asking for witnesses with information to come forward. The police force is also after CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police added: “Any information? Please contact us by calling 101 or reporting online via our website, quoting reference number 43250412559.”

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice