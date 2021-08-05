Police hunt prisoner with links to Milton Keynes who has absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison

A man serving a sentence for GBH with intent escaped HMP Springhill on Sunday evening (July 31).

At around 6pm prison staff lost track of Aaron Stephen Williams, aged 41, he has links to the Wolverton area of Milton Keynes.

Williams is five foot 11 inches tall and of a slim build. He has blue eyes, and short mousey coloured hair.

Aaron Williams

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, of Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to locate Williams, who absconded on Saturday.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead. You can also make a report online if you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts and please quote 43210341793 when doing so.