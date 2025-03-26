Police hunt prisoner with goblin tattoo who absconded from Aylesbury Vale jail

Michael Gilworth is wanted by the police

Police officers are searching for a wanted man who is supposed to be residing in a prison in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Thames Valley Police has relaunched an appeal this morning to find Michael Gilworth. He is 38 years old and wanted at Spring Hill Prison in Edgcott.

Gilworth was reported as missing from the prison on February 27 and an appeal to find him was released by the police four weeks ago.

Thames Valley Police previously described Gilworth as having ginger hair and a ginger beard, but officers now believe he has dyed his hair and beard black.

He is also described as having a goblin tattoo on his upper left arm, a fish tattoo on his lower left arm, ‘Kelly’ written on his inner forearm, a lip tattoo on the side of his neck and ‘Lewis’ written on his right hand.

Gilworth has links to Stockport and Middlesbrough. He was last seen getting into a blue Ford Mondeo, wearing a light blue jumper, dark trousers and a black beanie hat.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Melanie Cannon said: “If you see Gilworth, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250098823.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”