Police hunt prisoner with distinctive scars wanted on recall to HMP Aylesbury

Syd James Slingo is wanted by the police

Thames Valley Police officers are searching for a man who failed to return to Aylesbury’s prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This afternoon (14 November), the police force launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Syd James Slingo.

Slingo, 35, is wanted on recall to HMP Aylesbury, for breaching his licence conditions on Tuesday (12 November), the police have confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police describes the inmate as six foot three inches tall, 12 stone, of medium build and clean shaven with brown eyes, scaring on his forehead, eyebrow and nose, and has tattoos on the right side of his neck.

Also the police force has confirmed that he is known to frequent Tilbury, Essex and Newham, East London.

Investigating officer Stephanie Macleod said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Slingo, since he absconded from prison on Tuesday, but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“Anybody who knows of his whereabouts, please contact Thames Valley Police on 999 or via our website, quoting reference 43240547090.

“If you see Slingo, please do not approach him but contact us on 999.”