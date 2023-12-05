Police hunt offender who stole poppy collection tin from shop in Bucks town

Police have identified one person who could have vital information regarding the incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A poppy collection tin was stolen from a shop in a Bucks town last month.

A CCTV image has been released by the police in connection to the incident which occured in Amersham on 13 November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An offender entered a store in Sycamore Road at around 12:20pm and stole the Royal British Legion poppy appeal collection tin before leaving.

Police want to speak to this individual

Thames Valley Police has identified one individual it believes could have vital information regarding the theft.

A police force spokesperson said: “If you recognise this person or have any information about this incident, you can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230513540.