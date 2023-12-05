News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Police hunt offender who stole poppy collection tin from shop in Bucks town

Police have identified one person who could have vital information regarding the incident
By James Lowson
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A poppy collection tin was stolen from a shop in a Bucks town last month.

A CCTV image has been released by the police in connection to the incident which occured in Amersham on 13 November.

An offender entered a store in Sycamore Road at around 12:20pm and stole the Royal British Legion poppy appeal collection tin before leaving.

Most Popular
Police want to speak to this individualPolice want to speak to this individual
Police want to speak to this individual

Thames Valley Police has identified one individual it believes could have vital information regarding the theft.

Read More
Man jailed after stealing money and jewellery from property in Aylesbury Vale vi...

A police force spokesperson said: “If you recognise this person or have any information about this incident, you can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230513540.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”