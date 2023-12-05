Police hunt offender who stole poppy collection tin from shop in Bucks town
A poppy collection tin was stolen from a shop in a Bucks town last month.
A CCTV image has been released by the police in connection to the incident which occured in Amersham on 13 November.
An offender entered a store in Sycamore Road at around 12:20pm and stole the Royal British Legion poppy appeal collection tin before leaving.
Thames Valley Police has identified one individual it believes could have vital information regarding the theft.
A police force spokesperson said: “If you recognise this person or have any information about this incident, you can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230513540.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”