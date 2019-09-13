Police hunt man with strong Aylesbury links after he breached restraining order

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a man with strong links to Aylesbury who us wanted for failing to appear at court.

Liam Disbury, aged 34, was due to appear for sentencing at High Wycombe Magistrates Court for breaching a restraining order on Thursday 8 August.

Liam Disbury

Disbury is a white man, 5ft 7ins tall of slim build. He has brown hair with green eyes.

He has strong links to the Aylesbury area.

Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom of Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Liam Disbury.

“He does not pose a risk to the public, however if you see him please do not approach him, but instead call 999 quoting reference 43190244219.

“If you have any other information which could help us locate him, please call 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”