Police hunt man with smiley face tattoo who has absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison

Police are hunting a man with a smiley face tattoo who has absconded from an Aylesbury Vale prison.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information from the public to find an absconder from HMP Springhill.

Bradley Ruby, aged 24, absconded from HMP Springhill at 10am today (13/1).

Bradley Ruby

Ruby is 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with brown hair and a tattoo of a smiley face on his left hand.

Investigating officer, Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone said: “We are appealing for information from the public to help find Bradley Ruby, who absconded from HMP Springhill this morning.

