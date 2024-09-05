Police hunt man with scarred face who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers are searching for a man who has not returned to a prison in Aylesbury Vale.

This afternoon (5 September), Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help finding a prisoner being held at HMP Springhill in Edgcott.

Bernard McDonagh, 59, did not return to the jail as expected at around 4pm on Friday (30 August).

He is described by the authorities as a white man, at around five foot 10 inches tall, who is of medium build with brown hair. He is clean shaven, has blue eyes and speaks with an Irish accent. He has a tattoo of a swallow on his left hand, a tattoo of three dots on his right hand and a scar above his left eye.

Bernard McDonagh

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed he has links to the Brighton area.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him if they see him but call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43240418179.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”