Police hunt man who used broken bottle as a weapon against staff when trying to steal groceries from Morrisons in Aylesbury

Police in Aylesbury are hunting a man who smashed a glass bottle and attempted to use it as a weapon against Morrisons staff when trying to steal groceries.

Thames Valley Police has today released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the assault in Aylesbury two weeks ago.

At around 9.32pm on Friday 18 June, a man in his 30s entered the Morrisons store on Friarage Road in Aylesbury. He was stopped by staff after he was seen stealing a large quantity of groceries.

Police want to speak to this man

The suspect threatened to stab three of the members of staff.

He smashed a bottle and attempted to use this as a weapon against them. The suspect then left the store taking bottles of whisky with him. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Investigating officer PC Thomas Davies of the Incident & Crime Response Team, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are releasing these CCTV images as we believe that the man pictured could have vital information about this incident.

“Although no one was hurt, Thames Valley Police takes all threats to public order and community safety seriously. Members of the public and working people should feel safe carrying out their day-to-day activities at all times.

Do you recognise him?

“If you recognise the man in these images, or believe that this could be you, please call the police on 101, quoting reference number 43210268714 or make a report online.

“Similarly, if you have any information about the incident or witnessed what happened, please get in touch.