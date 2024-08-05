A vehicle parked on Chinnor High Street was stolen this weekend,Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

A man broke into a vehicle parked on the junction of Keens Lane and the High Street on Friday (2 August).

At roughly 6.35pm the individual took the car along with a leather bag, sports jacket and car battery which had been left in the vehicle.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the vehicle is a silver Mercedes C220 with the registration RO***KK.

Police officers are searching for a bald male in relation to the theft

Police officers are looking for a offender, who is described as a white male, who is approximately six feet tall, and of a larger build with a bald head.

He was wearing a white and black chequered shirt, beige trousers and black shoes.

Investigating officer PC Aled Pal, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone with information about what happened, to please come forward.“We are also asking anyone who may have dash-cam, or CCTV footage that could assist our enquiry to please come forward.

“You can provide information by calling 101 or through our online pages and quoting reference 43240369457.“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers who will take your information 100% anonymously. You can call them on 0800 555 111.”