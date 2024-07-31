Police hunt man who followed woman home and hit her partner in Winslow
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman was followed by a man in Winslow, who also attacked her partner and attempted to break into a car.
Also, Thames Valley Police has launched a CCTV appeal in connection with the case having identified an individual who may have vital information on the offences.
At around midnight on Saturday (27 July) on Winslow High Street a woman was followed by the offender.
Witnesses say the man appeared to be waiting outside the woman’s home. Her partner then went outside to speak with the man, who responded by punching and hitting them with a beer can.
Thames Valley Police says the same man returned to the property and tried to break into a car owned by someone else who lived nearby.
Investigating officer Police Constable Finley Murden-Simpson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the man in the image to get in touch as he may have vital information about this incident.
“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240358349.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”