Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are searching for the individual who assaulted someone with a beer can in an Aylesbury Vale town.

A woman was followed by a man in Winslow, who also attacked her partner and attempted to break into a car.

Also, Thames Valley Police has launched a CCTV appeal in connection with the case having identified an individual who may have vital information on the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around midnight on Saturday (27 July) on Winslow High Street a woman was followed by the offender.

Police officers want to speak to this man

Witnesses say the man appeared to be waiting outside the woman’s home. Her partner then went outside to speak with the man, who responded by punching and hitting them with a beer can.

Thames Valley Police says the same man returned to the property and tried to break into a car owned by someone else who lived nearby.

Investigating officer Police Constable Finley Murden-Simpson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the man in the image to get in touch as he may have vital information about this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240358349.