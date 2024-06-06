Police hunt man who drove dangerously and aggressively into another vehicle in Aylesbury
A man driving a grey Mitsubishi Jeep reversed into a red Vauxhall Corsa at the junction of Tring Road and Bedgrove last Tuesday (28 May).
Police have recorded the incident as taking place at around 5:30pm when the driver of the jeep made what officers have described as several ‘dangerous’ attempts to overtake the Corsa.
Soon after when the Corsa had stopped in the right filter lane at the traffic lights, the driver of the Jeep reversed and then rammed his vehicle into the rear of the Corsa, twice.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the woman driving the Corsa, who the force has described as a woman in her 20s, was sustained neck and shoulder injuries.
Her two passengers, also women in their 20s, sustained injuries. A police spokesperson added that the front passenger sustained neck and shoulder injuries and the rear passenger sustained a facial injury. None of the injured parties required hospital treatment.
Witness reports describe the offender as a white male of large build, in his twenties with red and blonde hair. Thames Valley Police adds that writing can be seen on the side of his vehicle.
Investigating officer Amanda Long, based at Aylesbury Police Station said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this dangerous driving incident whereby three women sustained injuries.
“I would particularly like to speak to the female occupant of a white BMW who stopped and spoke to the victim.
“I would ask for anyone who was in or near the area in which this incident took place to get in touch with us if you saw the incident or anything leading up to it.
“Also, if any motorists in the area have dash-cams, please check the footage in case anything significant was caught as it could help our investigation.
“You can contact police by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43240249288, or by making a report online.”