Police hunt man who attacked and tried to rob woman in her 50s in Aylesbury supermarket car park

The man pushed the woman into the boot of her car, leaving her with bruising to her left eye and a split upper lip.

While assaulting the woman, the offender snatched her phone and tried to wrestle her handbag off her shoulder.

When fleeing the car park, the offender dropped the phone, he sped off on foot.

The offender was a man in his 30s

Thames Valley Police say the incident took place between 8.15pm and 9.25pm last Wednesday (14 April) at the car park of Tesco in Broadfields.

The victim was approached while parked in the right hand of the store in the staff bays, her vehicle is a a red Honda Civic.

Police intelligence describes the offender as a white man, in his 30s, who is approximately five feet eight inches tall and skinny.

Police add that he has brown-wispy messy, facial hair, and was wearing dark-coloured clothing including a hooded top with the hood up, khaki-coloured trousers and brown or grey boots.

Investigating officer, PC Abby Nascimento, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone with dash-cams who may have captured what happened or something that may help our investigation to also get in touch.

“You can report information by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220166875.