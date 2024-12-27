Police hunt man wanted on recall to Aylesbury Vale prison

Marcus Aaron Yeldham is wanted

Police officers are searching for a man wanted on recall to a prison located within Aylesbury Vale.

This afternoon (27 December), Thames Valley Police has released an appeal searching for Marcus Aaron Yeldham.

He is wanted at HMP Spring Hill located in Edgcott, Grendon Underwood. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the 45-year-old has been missing since around 8.15am on Monday (23 December).

According to police descriptions, Yeldham is five foot seven inches tall, of a medium build, with brown hair. He is clean shaven and has tattoos on both arms, Thames Valley Police adds. It has also been confirmed that Yeldham has links to Wales.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Angelina Messenger said: “If you see Yeldham, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240619402.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”