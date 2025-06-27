Police hunt man wanted in connection with rape investigation with links to Buckingham

By James Lowson
Published 27th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
Police officers are searching for Robert Farndon
A search appeal has been launched to help find a wanted man with links to Buckingham.

Today, Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a rape investigation.

Thames Valley Police has announced that Robert Farndon, 40, is linked to criminal incidents reported in Oxfordshire.

The police force says that Farndon is a white man, with a slim build, partial facial hair, long brown hair and brown eyes.

As well as Buckingham, police intelligence states he is known to frequent Bletchley, Wheatley, and the Silverstone area.

Thames Valley Police adds that Farndon is wanted in connection with incidents of alleged rape and assault carried out in Oxfordshire this month.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Abigail Kirkbright, said: “We are urgently appealing for the public’s help in locating Robert Farndon in relation to multiple offences against one victim.

“Anyone with information about Farndon’s whereabouts should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43250317142.

“If you see him, please do not approach him, instead call 999

“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

