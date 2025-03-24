Police hunt man in his 50s or 60s with distinctive car who assaulted toddler in Winslow

Police are hunting for a man in his 50s or 60s, who is believed to own a distinctive car, after a toddler was assaulted in Winslow.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the assault without injury which happened on Saturday March 22 at approximately 11.30am in Selby Lane.

The offender pulled a two-year-old boy by his coat, police have said in an updated description of the incident.

The man is described as white, aged in his late 50s to 60s and between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 8ins tall. The offender is said to have minimal hair and a grey goatee style beard.

The incident happened in Selby Lane, Winslow. Photos: Google Maps and TVP

He was wearing a grey knitted jumper and blue jeans and it is believed he owns a burgundy soft-top Mazda MX-5.

Investigating officer, PC Ashleigh Vendy, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this assault whereby a young child was pulled away from his mother by an unknown man.

“If you were in the vicinity and may have seen this assault, please come forward and talk to us.

“There will be officers patrolling the area, so if you have concerns, please feel free to approach them.

“If you have CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage of the incident, you can upload it to the dedicated portal for this investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, quoting 43250139859.”