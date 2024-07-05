Police hunt man in 40s or 50s who sexually assaulted teenage girl on busy Aylesbury bridge in broad daylight
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident of sexual assault by touching in Aylesbury.
Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Saturday (29/6) a teenage girl was inappropriately touched on the neck, arm and thigh by a man at Bourg Walk – known as the Iron Bridge – at the beginning of Thame Road.
A member of public approached them and asked the victim if she knew the offender, to which she confirmed she didn’t. The member of public then told the offender to go away.
The offender is described as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, around 5ft 7ins and wearing a navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike trainers.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Simpson said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who saw a man matching the description provided in the area at the time to please get in touch.
“It was said to have been a very busy and very hot day with lots of people and families around.
“If you saw something, please tell us.
“I am also keen to speak to the member of public, a man, who intervened when they witnessed this incident.
“Please get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43240307547.
“You can also provide details via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”