Police hunt man, 34, who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison
'Do not approach him' police warn public
An appeal has been launched to find a man who has absconded from an Aylesbury Vale prison today (January 13).
Jason Milner is missing, he was expected at HMP Springhill today, Thames Valley Police warns, 'you should not approach him'.
Police officers describe the 34-year-old man as roughly five foot seven inches tall, of stocky build with brown eyes, brown hair, and stubble.
He speaks in a Yorkshire accent and is believed to frequent Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
Police staff investigator Mark Weatherstone, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Milner.
“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.
“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220017152.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”