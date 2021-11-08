Police hunt jewellery thieves after two attempted break-ins in Aylesbury village

The police are hunting jewellery thieves after two linked incidents occurred in a village near to Aylesbury.

The Thames Valley Police is treating the two incidents which took place in Whitchurch last Thursday (November 4), as linked.

Jewellery was taken in a daytime burglary on Market Hill, the police say the theft took place between 8.30am and 5.50pm.

Jewelry was stolen from a property in Whitchurch

Another attempted burglary was reported on the same day at Oving Road between about 11am and 7.45pm.

This time nothing was stolen, but officers discovered the front door of someone's home has been damaged during the attempted break-in.

An investigation into the burglaries is ongoing, but the police haven't been able to confirm descriptions of the offenders at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sarah Spain said: “I would appeal to anyone with any information about these offences to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.