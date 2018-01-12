Police hunt for answers after attempted burglary in Southcourt

Police are investigating a break-in in the Southcourt area.

Would-be burglars forced open the front door of a flat on Prebendal avenue between 5:30pm and 10:30pm on January 10, smashing "several panes" of glass and attempting to pry open a door on the first floor of the building.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bruce Wilson, based at Aylesbury Police Station is calling on anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area that evening to get in touch.

If you do have any information please call DC Wilson on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180010625.

If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.

