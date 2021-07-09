Police hunt 'Eastern European' man who pulled his pants down and exposed himself to woman in Aylesbury

Police are hunting an 'Eastern European' man who pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a woman in Aylesbury.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident of indecent exposure which took place at around 11pm on Saturday 26 June.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking home on the phone on Dunsham Lane in Elmhurst and the offender was walking ahead of her. When the phone call ended the offender pulled down his trousers and underwear, exposing himself. The victim ran to her property.

Dunsham Lane, Aylesbury

The offender is described as an Eastern European man, aged in his 20s, 5”10, with short dark coloured hair. He was wearing blue jeans with a blue top that had a graphic design on.

Following recent contact from the victim, officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Investigating Officer, PC Katherine Peacock, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who was near Dunsham Lane at around 11pm on Saturday 26 June and who witnessed this incident to please contact 101, quoting reference number 43210282317.