Police hunt 'dangerous driver' in Aylesbury spotted on wrong side of the road

Tesco Broadfields

An appeal has been launched to find someone who was spotted driving dangerously in the Aylesbury area.

Today, Thames Valley Police confirmed it is searching for the driver of a silver Seat Leon who drove down the wrong side of the road up Broadfields and onto Bicester Road.

According to the police force, he drove recklessly after failing to pull over for officers in Tesco car park in Broadfields at around 1:20pm on Sunday.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Levi Fensom, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed any part of this incident to please get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver Seat Leon driving erratically in Aylesbury, specifically on Broadfields and Bicester Road, where the car drove the wrong way up the road.

“If you saw the car between 1pm and 2pm or have any dash-cam footage that may have captured something, please get in touch.

“You can report information through our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250384184.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”