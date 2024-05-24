Police hunt culprits after car window smashed and numberplates stolen from Audi in Tring
Police investigating two reports of vehicle crime in Tring are appealing for witnesses and information as part of their ongoing enquiries.
On Thursday 16 May, two vehicles were targeted while parked along Beggars Lane, near the junction with Station Road.
It was reported that the window of a brown Honda Jazz was smashed, with damage also being caused to the inside of the vehicle and to the front bumper (crime reference 41/38895/24).
The front and rear number plates were also reported as being stolen from a black Audi Q5 (crime reference 41/38971/24).
Both incidents occurred sometime between 6am and 11pm.
PCSO Martin Leadbitter, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have been working to establish any possible lines of enquiry to help trace those responsible for these crimes.
“As part of this, we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward.
“Did you drive along the road between the times stated and witness any suspicious activity? Do you have a dash cam which may have captured something of note? Any information at all could assist us, so please do get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to please email [email protected]
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference number above.
Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
