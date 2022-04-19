Police hunt Aylesbury Vale prison escapee with 'MUM' tattoo

Police are on the hunt for Adil Pervez of HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood.

The authorities describe him as an Asian man who is five foot 10 inches tall, with a full beard and of medium build.

Potential witnesses should look out for a tattoo saying ‘MUM’ on his neck.

Thames Valley Police state he is known to frequent Peterborough.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Pervez.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220166961.