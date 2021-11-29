Police hunt Aylesbury man wanted on drugs and weapons charges

The police are searching for a wanted man who evaded Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, he was facing drugs supply and offensive weapon charges.

Nattesh Jeevarajah, 18, is known to frequent Aylesbury, Buckingham, Corby in Northamptonshire and Dagenham.

Thames Valley Police wants the public's help locating the teenager who is wanted for failing to attend court.

Nattesh Jeevarajah

Police Constable Levi Fensom, based at Aylesbury police station ,said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information as to the current whereabouts of Nattesh Jeevarajah.

“If you see him please do not approach him, but instead call 999 quoting reference number 43210532084.

“If you have any other information which could help us locate him, please call 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.