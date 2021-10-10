Police hunt Asian man after woman in her 20s was raped in Aylesbury town centre

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help after a woman reported being raped in Aylesbury in the early hours of this morning (October 10)

Between 5.30am and 6.15am, the victim, a woman aged in her 20s was raped by a man she did not know.

This incident occurred in the churchyard of St Mary’s Church, near to Kingsbury Square in Aylesbury town centre.

Pebble Lane Aylesbury off Kingsbury

The offender, who is described as an Asian male, aged approximately in his 30s, left the scene and the victim reported the offence to the force at around 6.40am.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Jason Simpson of Force CID, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “The incident reported is naturally very concerning and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and are conducting thorough enquiries to ascertain exactly what has happened.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the general vicinity of St Mary’s Church or adjacent streets in the early hours of this morning to please contact Thames Valley Police if you believe you witnessed anything that can assist this investigation.

The scene will remain cordoned off for some time

“I would also like to hear from anybody in the local area who may have been driving and has dash-cam, to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything.

“I would like to re-assure the local community that we are investigating this as a priority, and there will be a considerable and very visible police presence in the area while these investigations continue.

“We currently have a scene-watch in place in St Mary’s Churchyard, and expect this to remain in place for some time.

“Our investigation also includes house to house and CCTV enquiries, and so if anybody living nearby has CCTV installed, please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that can assist us.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210456425.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.