Police Helicopter dispatched over Hawkslade and Southcourt after spate of thefts

Witnesses reported a police helicopter flying over Hawslade and Southcourt at 5.30am this morning, which was dispatched in response to a spate of thefts in the area.

TVP Aylesbury Vale wrote on their twitter feed this morning: "Residents of Southcourt, overnight we have had a number of thefts from cars and vans.

"We have also identified a number of vehicles that have been interfered with.

"Some vehicles have been left obviously insecure, but others aren't so obvious."

The thefts took place on Taylor Road, Thrasher Road, Grenville Road, Nursery Close.

They continued: "We could ask that you check your cehicle this morning and if you notice anything out of the ordinary you can report it to us via 101 using reference URN147 29/05/2019 or via our online service."