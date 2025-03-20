Police helicopter deployed as three men are charged in connection with suspected Aylesbury break-ins
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that three men who were arrested following a joint police operation are suspected of committing 10 burglaries within the Buckinghamshire area.
Metropolitan Police officers spotted a suspected stolen vehicle late at night, last week, and called for assistance stopping the car.
It has been confirmed that the vehicle was flagged as being linked to a recently-committed burglary and a helicopter was deployed to help with the police operation.
Metropolitan Police adds that officers on the ground were able to stop the car and pursue three men who fled on foot. The three men were arrested and have been subsequently named and charged by Metropolitan Police.
Billy Hanrahan, aged 23, of Long Elmes in Harrow, Jerry Hanrahan, aged 51, of Trowell Avenue in Nottingham, and John Connors, 33, of no fixed abode, were charged with 45 offences relating to conspiracy to commit burglary and aggravated burglary.
They were held in police custody, ahead of future court hearings. Thames Valley Police says the trio are accused of committing 10 burglaries in Buckinghamshire: in Aylesbury, Stoke Mandeville, Penn, High Wycombe, Beaconsfield and Loudwater.