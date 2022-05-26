Police force covering Aylesbury makes 38 arrests during week of action combating knife crime

Last week, Thames Valley Police launched Operation Sceptre an initiative where officers complete extra schemes to prevent knife crime.

During the week of action 38 knife-related arrests were made and seven weapons were seized.

One of the amnesty bins

At additional amnesty bins rolled out by police stations, 88 knives were dropped off.

In Bucks 61 knives were dropped off, six in Berkshire, and 21 in Oxfordshire.

Knife crime has been a growing issue in Aylesbury and its surrounding areas.

Most recently, a teenager needed emergency treatment after he was stabbed in New Street.

That attack was preceded by a spate of incidents involving bladed weapons in the town and its surrounding villages.

There was an emphasis on preventing knife crime across the nation last week.

As well as the arrests, 128 stop searches were conducted and seven weapons were seized.

Overall, officers visited 81 schools, warning of the dangers associated with knives.

Also, 178 organisations were visited by the police to check the businesses were age compliant when it came to selling knives.

Chief Inspector Chris Young, tactical lead for knife crime, said: “Operation Sceptre is part of our ongoing proactive work to reduce knife crime across the Thames Valley.

“During the week of action, there has been an increased police presence in our communities, with officers engaging with the businesses, young people and working in partnership to disrupt crime.

“As a result, a total of 128 stop searches were made resulting in 38 arrests and 7 weapons removed from our streets. This demonstrates our continued efforts to disrupt knife crime and reduce serious violence.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported this week of action and all those who continue to support us to tackle knife crime and make our communities a safer place.”

Thames Valley Police states if you need to report a knife related crime to the police, please report it to us online via our website or by calling 101.