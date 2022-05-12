Police extend Aylesbury stop and search powers for another 24 hours as attempted murder investigation continues

The police force announced this afternoon (12 May), that it had extended the section 60 order in Aylesbury for another day.

Up until 3:30pm on Friday police officers can search individuals in large sections of Aylesbury without needing to have reasonable grounds.

Thames Valley Police on the scene minutes after the stabbing

Officers are on the hunt for vital evidence connected to an attempted murder which took place in Aylesbury on Tuesday (10 May).

A teenage man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed on New Street in Aylesbury at roughly 6:20pm.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The other area covered by the Section 60 in Aylesbury

So far one arrest has been made in the case, Thames Valley Police hasn’t named or charged that person at this stage.

Police want to discover four men connected to the attack, witness reports state they made their getaway after entering a taxi.

South Central Ambulance paramedics were first to the incident, Thames Valley Police set up a crimewatch outside Magic Cuts on New Street soon after, which remained in place overnight.

The Section 60 doesn’t cover the entirety of Aylesbury, the following areas are active stop and search zones:

The first area under a Section 60 order

Buckingham Park Estate, within the boundary of Prince Rupert Drive to the south, the A413 to the east, Martin Dalby Way to the north and Peacock Lane and Beeston Lane to the east. Aylesbury town centre, within the boundary of the A4157 to the north and east and the A41 to the south and west.

Superintendent Rebecca Mears, Local Police Area Commander for Aylesbury Vale, said: “I have authorised an extension to the Section 60 to reduce any further serious violence being carried out and target those who maybe seeking to carry weapons.

“The order will cover the area shown in the maps and a further review will be carried out tomorrow.

“We continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

Police editorial image