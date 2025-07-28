Police end search for man wanted at Aylesbury Vale prison as arrest is confirmed

Police have ended their search for an absconder from this Aylesbury jail

Police officers are no longer looking for a man who had escaped from a prison in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Thames Valley Police launched a search appeal to help find a man who absconded from HMP Springhill in Edgcott, near Grendon Underwood.

A spokesperson for the police force said this afternoon: “Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who absconded from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood on 28 July. An appeal to trace Lee Mellenger has been removed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In connection with the incident the police force also confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody. Thames Valley Police also confirmed he remained under police supervision at this time.