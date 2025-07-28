Police end search for man wanted at Aylesbury Vale prison as arrest is confirmed
Last month, Thames Valley Police launched a search appeal to help find a man who absconded from HMP Springhill in Edgcott, near Grendon Underwood.
A spokesperson for the police force said this afternoon: “Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who absconded from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood on 28 July. An appeal to trace Lee Mellenger has been removed.”
In connection with the incident the police force also confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody. Thames Valley Police also confirmed he remained under police supervision at this time.