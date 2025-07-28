Police end search for man wanted at Aylesbury Vale prison as arrest is confirmed

By James Lowson
Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 15:05 BST
Police have ended their search for an absconder from this Aylesbury jailplaceholder image
Police have ended their search for an absconder from this Aylesbury jail
Police officers are no longer looking for a man who had escaped from a prison in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Last month, Thames Valley Police launched a search appeal to help find a man who absconded from HMP Springhill in Edgcott, near Grendon Underwood.

A spokesperson for the police force said this afternoon: “Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who absconded from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood on 28 July. An appeal to trace Lee Mellenger has been removed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In connection with the incident the police force also confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody. Thames Valley Police also confirmed he remained under police supervision at this time.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice