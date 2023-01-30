Police end search appeal for prisoner who absconded from HMP Springhill

Thames Valley Police is no longer searching for a 39-year-old who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale prison.

Last Monday (23 January), the police force launched an appeal to find Ben Stevens who absconded from HMP Springhill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday police confirmed the search had been completed after a man had been arrested.

HMP Springhill

A police spokesman said: “The force is no longer making that appeal, but would like to thank everyone who shared it and came forward with information.