Police end search appeal for prisoner who absconded from HMP Springhill
An appeal was made by the police last Monday
Thames Valley Police is no longer searching for a 39-year-old who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale prison.
Last Monday (23 January), the police force launched an appeal to find Ben Stevens who absconded from HMP Springhill.
On Saturday police confirmed the search had been completed after a man had been arrested.
A police spokesman said: “The force is no longer making that appeal, but would like to thank everyone who shared it and came forward with information.
“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently in police custody.”