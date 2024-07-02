Police end manhunt for wanted prisoner who absconded from Aylesbury Vale jail
Thames Valley Police has ended its search for a missing prisoner who absconded from a facility in Aylesbury Vale.
Today (2 July), Thames Valley Police confirmed that Darren Burdfield had been found, after he fled from HMP Springhill in Edgcott, Grendon Underwood.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are no longer appealing for information as Burdfield returned to the prison on Friday (28 June).
"We would like to thank Sussex Police, the media and public for their assistance.”
On Sunday evening (23 June), Thames Valley Police launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Darren Burdfield. He has absconded from HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood.
Thames Valley Police describes the inmate as around five foot nine inches tall, and of slim build. He has a tribal tattoo on his neck and right arm as well as Chinese writing on his left arm.
Burdfield was last sighted wearing a tight, white T-shirt and blue jeans, the police force adds.
Today (28 June), the police force released additional information on its search for the inmate, who was sentenced to an imprisonment in 2021 for robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Thames Valley Police adds that he is believed to be in Sussex, and likely travelled south after evading supervision.
Detective Inspector Philip Turner-Robson said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Darren Burdfield.
“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.
“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43240295077.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”
Anyone in Sussex can also report information to Sussex Police by calling 101 or via its website, quoting reference number 47240119929, Thames Valley Police adds.