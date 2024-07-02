Police end manhunt for wanted prisoner who absconded from Aylesbury Vale jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Editor’s note: this article has been updated following a police announcement

Thames Valley Police has ended its search for a missing prisoner who absconded from a facility in Aylesbury Vale.

Today (2 July), Thames Valley Police confirmed that Darren Burdfield had been found, after he fled from HMP Springhill in Edgcott, Grendon Underwood.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are no longer appealing for information as Burdfield returned to the prison on Friday (28 June).

"We would like to thank Sussex Police, the media and public for their assistance.”

On Sunday evening (23 June), Thames Valley Police launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Darren Burdfield. He has absconded from HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood.

Thames Valley Police describes the inmate as around five foot nine inches tall, and of slim build. He has a tribal tattoo on his neck and right arm as well as Chinese writing on his left arm.

Burdfield was last sighted wearing a tight, white T-shirt and blue jeans, the police force adds.

Today (28 June), the police force released additional information on its search for the inmate, who was sentenced to an imprisonment in 2021 for robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Thames Valley Police adds that he is believed to be in Sussex, and likely travelled south after evading supervision.

Detective Inspector Philip Turner-Robson said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Darren Burdfield.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43240295077.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”

Speaking today (28/6), Detective Inspector Tejinder Sidhu said: “We are still appealing for help to find Darren Burdfield who has absconded from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire.

“We have been actively searching for Burdfield ever since he did not return to the prison on Sunday as a priority, but we need the public’s support.

“We believe he has travelled to Sussex as he has links to Worthing so we have been working closely with our colleagues at Sussex Police to try to locate Burdfield.

“Mr Burdfield, if you see this, please hand yourself in to your nearest police station immediately.

“If you see Burdfield, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“Anyone who has information on Burdfield’s whereabouts should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240295077.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”