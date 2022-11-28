Police end investigation into attempted abduction of Aylesbury school pupil after 'thorough examination'

Police have ceased an investigation into an attempted abduction alleged to have taken place by Aylesbury schools.

Police announced today (28 November), that it is no longer examining reports suggesting school pupils were approached by a man wearing a balaclava.

Following a “thorough examination” of CCTV footage in the Kingsbrook area and an “immediate, urgent investigation”, police believe the incident did not occur as first reported.

The investigation has ended

The public is being encouraged by police officers not to speculate on the reasons why a potential kidnapping was reported to two Aylesbury schools and police officials.

On Friday (25 November), The Bucks Herald received messages which were sent to parents whose children attend school in Kingsbrook warning them of a potential kidnapping incident.

These statements were sent to parents with children who attend Kingsbrook School and nearby St Louis School.

The Kingsbrook School headteacher Nancy Simpson warned parents of two separate incidents where a man wearing a balaclava tried to abduct children en route to the school.

Extra staff were put on duty by the school at home time for safeguarding.

A police spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries have been undertaken since the initial report, but officers are no longer investigating an incident of attempted abduction, and no other investigations in relation to this incident are taking place.”

Detective Sergeant Simon Johnson, based at Aylesbury police station, added: “We received a report of an attempted abduction, and commenced an immediate, urgent investigation.

“However, following a thorough examination of CCTV footage in the local area, as well as speaking to potential witnesses and investigating the scene, we are now satisfied that the incident has not occurred as reported.

“We would like to reassure the people of Aylesbury that we took the initial report very seriously and deployed a number of resources into investigating the report as a priority.

“It would not be helpful to speculate as to the reasons of the initial report, but I would like to thank the public and local community for coming forward to support information which assisted in this investigation.