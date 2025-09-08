Police end Aylesbury Vale murder investigation with death treated as 'unexplained'

Juming's body was discovered in June 2024

Thames Valley Police confirmed it has ended its murder investigation linked to the death of a resident in the Aylesbury Vale area.

This afternoon, Thames Valley Police announced it was no longer treating the death of Juming Xue as a suspected murder.

Initially, the police force had arrested a man in connection with her death in Kimblewick. Juming, who was aged 41, was found dead at a home in the Kimblewick area on June 8, 2024.

A man in his 40s from Aylesbury, was arrested soon after on suspicion of murder after her body was found, but Thames Valley Police confirmed today that he has been released from custody without charge and is no longer under investigation.

Thames Valley Police is not seeking to arrest anyone else in connection with Juming’s death.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Following a thorough investigation, no evidence of third-party involvement in Juming’s death has been found. Our thoughts remain with Juming’s loved ones.”

Thames Valley Police is treating the death as ‘unexplained’ and an inquest will be held to find out more about the cause of Juming’s death.