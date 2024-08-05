Thames Valley Police officers addressed youths committing anti-social behaviour offences in Aylesbury town centre.

A spokesperson for the force said on Friday night (2 August), that a large group of young individuals were causing trouble outside the McDonald’s on Aylesbury High Street.

They also said officers were sent to every town centre car park after witnesses had alerted them to people sleeping rough in the area.

In a post on Facebook, the force representative also confirmed that a high risk missing child was located in the policing area that evening.

Yesterday (4 August), the force also confirmed two young teenage boys were spotted riding an electric bike together in an unsafe manner.

A spokesperson said of the boys who did not stop for the police on social media: “We didn’t see them again after this, so are confident our actions deterred the behaviour without a dangerous pursuit.”