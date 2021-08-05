Police discover protected wild bird shot dead in Aylesbury village

A wild bird was discovered shot dead in Quainton by Thames Valley police officers this morning (August 5).

It was a peregrine falcon that was killed this morning, a protected schedule one bird, which by law must not be intentionally or recklessly disturbed.

Schedule one birds are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 meaning the animals mustn't be kept or disturbed, let alone killed.

This bird was found dead on August 5