Police discover protected wild bird shot dead in Aylesbury village
The bird was found dead this morning.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:47 pm
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:54 pm
A wild bird was discovered shot dead in Quainton by Thames Valley police officers this morning (August 5).
It was a peregrine falcon that was killed this morning, a protected schedule one bird, which by law must not be intentionally or recklessly disturbed.
Schedule one birds are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 meaning the animals mustn't be kept or disturbed, let alone killed.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Peregrines are a schedule 1 bird meaning you can receive a fine of up to £5000 for killing one in this way."