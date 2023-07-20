Police destroy illegal cannabis farm discovered on abandoned land in Tring

News you can trust since 1832
Officers are on the hunt for those responsible
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST

Police have destroyed an outdoor cannabis farm discovered on abandoned land in Tring.

Officers cleared over 100 plants from the site on Monday (July 17).

Crime officers were also at the scene to gather potential evidence while a police helicopter searched the wider land.

The farm was found on abandoned land. Image submitted.The farm was found on abandoned land. Image submitted.
PC Jordan Miles, from the Intervention team, said: “It’s a fact that drugs and associated criminality ruins lives. Cannabis remains illegal and I hope this sends a message that we will not stop in our pursuit of those who continue to break the law.”

Police are now on the hunt for those involved in the grow.

PC Miles added: “If you have any information which may assist the investigation, or have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, please get in touch. Even something seemingly insignificant could prove key to progressing our enquiries.”

Information can be reported online or on 101, quoting crime reference 41/57556/23. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online.